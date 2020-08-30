Scheltema commanding, “Alex Fox” pulls away

Fons Scheltema claimed his first win of the season in Coppa Shell Race-2 with a consistent performance. “Alex Fox” pulled away in the standings with victory in the Am. The race was held in good weather unlike in the morning when a storm broke over Mugello during qualifying.

The start went according to script with Fons Scheltema using pole to build a safety margin over his pursuers, led by Thomas Gostner, who passed Ernst Kirchmayr. Corinna Gostner also started well, finding herself in fourth, ahead of Roger Grouwels. In the Am, a burst of speed from “Alex Fox” took him up the rankings. He also led his class in front of Michael Simoncic.

During lap one, the Safety Car had to come out to recover Matteo Lualdi’s car, which had ended up in the gravel. After two laps with the race frozen, hostilities resumed, and at the restart, Scheltema confirmed his lead. Behind him followed Thomas Gostner, Ernst Kirchmayr and Roger Grouwels who in the meantime had passed Corinna Gostner.

During lap five, just before the Safety Car was called out again to remove Giuseppe Ramelli’s car from a dangerous position, Michael Simoncic had time to seize first place in the Coppa Shell Am ahead of “Alex Fox”. At the restart, the positions were unchanged, but during lap eight a problem forced Simoncic back into the pits, leaving the way open for his rivals.

In the final minutes before the chequered flag, Grouwels passed Kirchmayr, moving into third and also overtaking him in the race for the title. On lap twelve, Scheltema was in danger of compromising a hitherto perfect race, losing almost a second off his lead in just one lap. However, the Dutchman maintained concentration, holding his position to cross the finish line in first and celebrate his maiden victory of the season. Thomas Gostner was second ahead of Grouwels and Kirchmayr. Fifth place went to Alex Sartingen, who passed Corinna Gostner. With these results, Grouwels consolidated his lead on 111 points, while Scheltema climbed into second position, 23 lengths behind.

In the Am, “Alex Fox” was first over the line, in front of Miroslav Vyboh and Matthias Moser. The latter two mounted the podium for the first time in 2020. This victory leaves the SF Grand Est Mulhouse driver on 106 points, against 69 for Simoncic, who anyway managed to cross the finish line in fifth.