Round-up from the Brands Hatch paddock

Brands Hatch, the legendary circuit situated near West Kingsdown in Kent, not far from London, played host to the opening round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK on 20-21 April, marking the sixth year of the event. As tradition dictates, the drivers tackle the track in its diverse configurations. Saturday saw drivers navigate the Indy layout, spanning 1,929 metres, and the 3,703-metre GP configuration on Sunday.

Origins. The name Brands Hatch comes from ‘de Brondehach’, an archaic term meaning ‘entrance to the forest’. The circuit was originally a military training camp, later transformed by a group of cyclists into a dirt track suitable for training. The first bike race there dates back to 1928. A few years later, motorcyclists began racing on the track, before it became used as a parking facility for military vehicles during World War II. Brands Hatch also hosted twelve editions of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix between 1964 and 1986. The last Ferrari single-seater to win there was Carlos Reutemann's 312 T3 in 1978.

Double duty. The star of the weekend was undoubtedly Thomas Fleming (HR Owen). The driver, who clinched victory at the Finali Mondiali Ferrari in the Trofeo Pirelli 2023, showcased his talent by securing maximum points, achieving double pole positions and twin wins at Brands Hatch. The young English driver's decision to participate in the British series round was motivated by his desire to gain valuable experience and familiarise himself with a new track in preparation for his upcoming race in a different championship, scheduled at the same venue on 4-5 May. Indeed, Fleming and his friend/rival, Eliseo Donno, with whom he duelled last year in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, will begin their new adventure in the GT World Challenge Europe – Sprint Cup on the first weekend in May in the number 71 AF Corse-run Ferrari 296 GT3.

A ‘world’ coach. Fleming's presence in the English county of Kent last weekend held an additional significance. The HR Owen driver also acted as coach for Gilbert Yates (Charles Hurst), the new Ferrari Challenge UK driver entered in the Trofeo Pirelli class. “Tom has great knowledge of the car and was able to analyse a lot of data,” commented Yates. “He supplied me with important information on how to adapt my driving style to the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo. He was exceptional and I could not have achieved the speed I did without his advice.” In Race-1 'the pupil' finished fifth, while in the second race he came second, behind his coach.

Fine debut. It was a dream debut for another newcomer to the British series, Darren Howell (JCT600 Brooklands). Starting his racing journey just last weekend, he made an impressive start by clinching pole position in his very first Coppa Shell qualifying session. “I am happy with my first race,” he said, “I got pole position and second place in Race-1. The car was fantastic.”

Race advisor. Among the various newcomers on the Brands Hatch track was Giancarlo Fisichella, who was called in by Ferrari to take on the role of Race Advisor. Despite his long career in motorsport, the Rome-born Ferrari Ambassador Driver had never raced on this English circuit.