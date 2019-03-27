Return to Europe for the Ferrari Challenge

Trofeo Pirelli.

In this class, Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa) leads

Louis Prette

(Formula Racing) by just two points and

Sam Smeeth

(Baron Motorsport) by ten. The identity of the winner is now even less predictable due to the return of

Bjorn Grossmann

(Octane 126), fresh from second place in the opening round of the VLN and three times Trofeo Pirelli Europe champion, in 2006, 2015 and 2016. Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126) also returns to the championship. In 2018 she finished second in the Pirelli AM class and won the world title in the class at Monza. Maximilian Mayer (Gohm Motorsport) will make his debut alongside him. The German driver has experience in the ADAC Formel Masters and the ADAC GT Masters.

Trofeo Pirelli AM.

After a perfect weekend, Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) could also be the man to beat in Valencia. The most serious threat to him, along with the rivals already faced in Bahrain such as

Jack Brown

(Ferrari UK – Graypaul Nottingham), could come from an old acquaintance of the Challenge,

Alessandro Vezzoni

(Rossocorsa – Pellin Racing) winner of the European title in the Trofeo Pirelli-AM, as well as the 2015 Finali Mondiali. German driver Oliver Plassmann (Autohaus Ulrich) and the Slovak Marian Sufliarsky (MERTEL Italo Cars Nürnberg) will make their debuts at the wheel of the 488 Challenge.