Repeat performance from Berg and Simoncic

Ernst-Albert Berg and Michael Simoncic, after clinching pole positions yesterday, re-established their place at the top of the Race 2 qualifying table at the end of a bitterly-fought session on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Coppa Shell. It was Ernst-Albert Berg (Penske Sportwagen Hambourg) who once again topped the timesheets in the qualifying session which will determine the Race 2 starting grid at the Belgian circuit. The German driver, who had surprised everyone during Saturday's session, once again pulled off the feat to snatch a second pole position at Spa-Francorchamps with a 2:24.272 time. The thrilling 30-minute session saw numerous changes of position, showing just how competitive the drivers are.

Roger Grouwels (Race Art Kroymas), winner of Race 1 at Spa and leader in the overall standings, will start from the front row in second position. Third best time went to Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) who, having entered the track in the final phase of the session, continued to climb the grid order lap after lap. Fourth best time for Christian Kinch (Formula Racing). The third row will be occupied by Guy Fawe (Scuderia FMA) and James Weiland (Rossocorsa).

Coppa Shell Am. Am class will likewise bear the same name in pole position - that of Michael Simoncic (Baron Motorsport) - who sealed the top time of 2:26.483, seventh overall, to beat the leader of the general standings, “Alex Fox” (SF Grand Est Mulhouse). The pair feuded over milliseconds and traded places at the top of the time charts. The gaps between the title contenders are minimal and the race promises to be a thrilling encounter. Third best time went to Laurent De Meeus (HR Owen) ahead of Matthias Moser (Scuderia Gohm) and “Boris Gideon” (Formula Racing).

Schedule. Race 2 of Coppa Shell gets underway this afternoon at 17.15 and will be live-streamed on the Races.ferrari.com website.