Ramelli off to a flying start

A tough race at Monza, a very demanding circuit. But Giuseppe Ramelli is certainly not the type to be intimidated. In fact, the Italian driver from the Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing team beat the competition and scored a brilliant Race 1 victory in the Coppa Shell Am class. A flawless debut for Ramelli, who starts the Ferrari Challenge on a winning note: "It went well. It was a great race. I made a particularly good start, and then I managed the race throughout. The track is tough, hard on the tyres, hard on the brakes. I tried to get to the end as well as possible and it went very well.”

