Race-2 drivers’ comments at Imola

Manny Franco, winner Trofeo Pirelli North America: “It was an exciting race. I had a lot of fun. You need nerves of steel when you have two opponents fighting for the title, and one of them is right behind you. At that point, you hope it will all carry on working out for the best. You don’t know what’s happening behind you and try to focus on your job. I gave my all to gain victory. The rest is history, now at least”.

Jason McCarthy, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli North America: “It was a great race, a lot of fun. I aimed to collect as many championship points as possible since I was starting second in the overall standings. That’s why I pushed hard for the entire race. Unfortunately, at one point, I pushed too hard at the exit and had to settle for second place. So I had to give up on the championship as well”.

Matt Kurzejewski, third place Trofeo Pirelli North America: “Today went much better than Friday. In fact, yesterday, I was third in qualifying, but the car suffered gearbox problems in the race. However, today the car performed very well, and I could mount the podium. This was my first season in the Ferrari Challenge, and I am determined to continue next year because it is really exciting, incredible. Now let’s look forward to tomorrow and the Finali Mondiali”.

Dylan Medler, winner Trofeo Pirelli Am North America: “I am so pleased to be here in Italy, and I am so happy to have won! It’s a pleasure for me and the entire team. It was a tough race from start to finish, but I gave it my best, and now I am over the moon!”.

Aaron Weiss, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli Am North America: “Today was fantastic. I kept my head down throughout the race, just thinking about driving as smoothly as possible on this beautiful circuit. I offer my congratulations to Dave Musial Jr., who, given his demanding season, deservedly beat me to the top step of the podium today. Of course, I am also delighted with my second place”.

Dave Musial Jr, third place Trofeo Pirelli Am North America: “I love this circuit, and today’s race was very challenging due to a few incidents. I put my head down and simply focused on continuing and finishing the race as best I could, without paying attention to what was happening”.

Omar Balkissoon, winner Coppa Shell North America: “What an incredible race. I had the opportunity to race on this legendary circuit. I really enjoyed it. I must thank my amazing team: the engineers and all the technicians who taught me what I was supposed to do on the track. Also, it was challenging to race with all these fast drivers and to try to keep up with them. I can’t wait to repeat the same excitement next year”.

Michael Petramalo, runner-up Coppa Shell North America: “Great race today. Our focus was simply on delivering the best results for the Ferrari of Seattle team. I am happy to share the podium with my teammate Yahn Bernier who did a wonderful job. I also congratulate Omar Balkissoon, who was very fast. There is no better way to spend the weekend: in Italy, racing at the Imola circuit in a Ferrari”.

Yahn Bernier, third place Coppa Shell North America: “Fantastic race. I took advantage of some small opportunities that arose during the race, and I was also lucky because, when the two cars in front of me collided, I quickly managed to avoid them. It wasn’t easy to finish today’s race because the tyres were starting to wear out in the final laps, and I also had the sun blinding me. It feels great to be on the podium in Italy”.

Tony Davis, winner Coppa Shell Am North America: “For me, it was a race marked by management and calm. Indeed, in the morning’s qualifying, I took class pole, and I didn’t want to risk throwing this result to the wind. I was surrounded by drivers from higher classes who were going very aggressively, so I preferred to stay calm. I just kept the right pace, staying safe so as not to lose first place: I had fun, and I won”.

Richard Pineda, runner-up Coppa Shell Am North America: “A magnificent race, very competitive and exciting. However, the most important thing is still the fact of being here at Imola, racing on this circuit where history has been made. Standing on the podium here, at Imola, is phenomenal”.

Dan Cornish, third place Coppa Shell Am North America: “It was a great race. I made a mistake at the start that risked compromising the race, but I regained my concentration and came back into the fight. Great race!”