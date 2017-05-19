19 maggio 2017

Bowmanville, 19 May 2017 – After securing the first Pirelli World Challenge SprintX victory of the season in the SprintX-Pro class at the first race at VIRginia International Raceway, Ferrari is hoping to continue those winning ways during this weekend’s SprintX races at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in Ontario, Canada. While it was Daniel Mancinelli and Andrea Montermini who captured victory in the no. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3, Mancinelli will be joined this weekend by Italian Niccolo Schiro – a former European F3 champion. The no. 61 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 488 GT3 will be driven again by Alex Riberas and Marcelli. For both R. Ferri Motorsport and Marcelli this is a home event, with the team being based in nearby Toronto and Marcelli hailing from Barrie, Ontario. A new Ferrari entry will join the field this weekend in the Pro/Am class. Terry Borcheller and Marc Muzzo will drive the no. 013 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 458 Italia. The Am/Am category will see two rapid duos – the no. 30 NGT Motorsport Ferrari 458 Italia of Henrique Cisneros and Tyler McQuarrie who swept the Am/Am category and VIR, and the no. 7 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 Italia of former Scuderia Ferrari driver Stefan Johansson and last year’s PWC GT-Am champion Martin Fuentes. The first SprintX race of the weekend will be streamed live on Saturday, May 20 at 1:35 PM ET with the second on Sunday, May 21 at 3:30 PM ET.