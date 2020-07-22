Private testing completed for F1 Clienti and XX Programmes in Barcelona

The curtain has fallen on two days of private testing for F1 Clienti and XX Programmes at the Montmelò circuit near Barcelona. Despite the scorching sun the customers of these two activities took to the track that hosts the pre-season tests and the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Four key cars. The four Formula 1 cars that shaped the history of the Scuderia between 2006 and 2008, and the F138 of Fernando Alonso of 2013, all put in an appearance. The F2007 driven by Kimi Raikkonen and the 248 F1 and F2008 of Felipe Massa tackled the 4,665-metre track in the morning and afternoon sessions, alternating with the eleven XX Programmes cars.

599XX Evo. Of the FXX-K Evo, FXX Evo and 599XX Evo, the latter is the only one powered by a 12-cylinder front-engine. This more extreme version benefits from 25 extra horsepower than the 599XX, 35 kg less weight and up to 700 Nm of torque. It is a concentrate of technology and endowed with very sophisticated systems. The most significant difference is the active rear wing which, unlike in Formula 1, is not controlled by the driver, but electronically by sensors that detect whether the car is on a straight or cornering and autonomously adapts its resistance.

Next rounds. In a little over a month, the cars of these two exclusive Ferrari programmes will be back on track at Mugello for the Ferrari Racing Days from 28 to 30 August.