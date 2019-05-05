Prette and Brown on pole in Q2 of Trofeo Pirelli

Louis Prette took pole position for the second race of the weekend, after a hard-fought qualifying session with the lead repeatedly changing hands.

Trofeo Pirelli. The Formula Racing driver secured his third pole of this season’s Trofeo Pirelli, on a wet track, something that had worried the winner of Race-2 in Bahrain on the eve of the race. Again this session the battle between the drivers fighting for the top positions was finely balanced, with the four fastest drivers separated by just half a second. Bjorn Grossmann, 310 thousandths behind the poleman, finished ahead of the winner of Race-1, Adam Carroll, and Sam Smeeth. Chris Froggatt and Niccolò Schirò were a little further back so will need to drive an attacking race.

Trofeo Pirelli Am. Jack Brown, yesterday's winner and new leader in the standings, was again the fastest on the Austrian circuit, stopping the clock at 1:41.590 for his fourth consecutive pole. The Briton finished ahead of the Dane Christian Overgaard, seeking payback after Saturday’s unlucky race, and his compatriot Frederik Espersen, a brilliant second in Race-1.