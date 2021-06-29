Premier class Ferrari racing thrills at Motor Valley Arena

The Motor Valley Fest is back in the spotlight after last year’s virtual edition. As part of a calendar full of events, meetings and shows, it offers a return to the thrills of the track with a day of Ferrari Attività Sportive GT action on Saturday 3 July.

New spaces. Scheduled from Thursday 1 to Sunday 4 July 2021 in Modena, a UNESCO World Heritage city, the Motor Valley Fest combines the motoring excellence of an area devoted to cars, with the riches of the local food and wine. Again open to the public, this edition features the new, temporary, Aci Sport-certified Arena Motor Valley street circuit around Novi Sad Park. Prancing Horse racing cars will take centre-stage, offering plenty of thrills and excitement.



Scuderia Ferrari. The spotlight will also shine on the Formula 1 single-seaters in Scuderia Ferrari colours, managed by F1 Clienti technicians and engineers. Alongside the F60, the SF70H will make its first appearance at the Motor Valley Fest. The public will also be able to watch the spectacular pit stops involving the combined efforts of more than 20 technicians within just a few seconds.



Ferrari Challenge. Eight 488 Challenge Evo cars will pay homage to the formula that made the Bologna Motor Show famous, challenging each other in a head-to-head knock-out to decide the winner, along the 1,400-metre track, which is a tribute to the historic Area 48 of the Bologna Motor Show. Battle will commence with the quarter-finals, featuring two three-lap heats with reversed starting positions. The winner of each heat will be awarded two points, the loser zero and, in case of a tie, one point to each driver. The scoreboard will be drawn up from the quarter-finals and will lead the challengers to the final in the afternoon.



XX Programmes. The cars that feature in two of the Cavallino Rampante’s most exclusive programmes will put on performances throughout the day. The jewel in the crown of the XX Programme is the FXX-K Evo, which, together with the 599XX Evo and the FXX Evo, will delight spectators with the throb of 12-cylinder engines capable of delivering a total of more than 2500 horsepower.



Competizioni GT. Thrills are also guaranteed for the performance of two premier class closed-wheel racing cars, the 488 GTE that won the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2019 and the 488 GT3 Evo 2020, the most successful Ferrari ever with more than 360 victories to its name.



Drivers. Official Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers such as Giancarlo Fisichella, Davide Rigon, Daniel Serra and Olivier Beretta, the Scuderia Ferrari simulator driver Antonio Fuoco, Alessio Rovera and Maurizio Mediani, will take the wheel of the Corse Clienti and Competizioni GT cars.

