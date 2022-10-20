Photographer Viva talks about the Ferrari dream

A collection of images that tell the story of the Prancing Horse's passion for racing and successes. Roberto Viva's photographs are at the centre of the 'Ferrari' exhibition to be inaugurated on Friday, 28 October at 6.30 pm. The exhibition will remain open at the Ebe Stignani Theatre in Imola’s historic centre until Sunday, 6 November, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm daily. The event is one of the side attractions of the 2022 Ferrari Finali Mondiali that will be hosted by the Autodromo Enzo and Dino Ferrari from 25-31 October.

The exhibition, promoted by the Municipality of Imola in collaboration with Ferrari, retraces the recent history of successes achieved by the Maranello manufacturer in leading international GT races and the activities of Corse Clienti, including the single-marque Ferrari Challenge series, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Emotions. ‘I started working for Ferrari in 1999 thanks to the experience I had gained on the racetracks,' says Viva from Rome, class of ‘58. ‘It is a long journey that has always really thrilled me, especially if I think back to many years ago when I started taking shots of racing cars as a simple fan. For me, it was like entering a dream and being able to witness it in person.’

Timeless photos. Among the dozens of images selected for the Imola exhibition, a particularly large space is occupied by the Ferrari Challenge, as well as the XX Programme and F1 Clienti activities. Also featuring heavily are shots immortalising the victories achieved by the official Competizioni GT drivers in the FIA WEC. ‘The one photo I can never forget? It's difficult to choose one,’ continues Roberto Viva. ‘I would say that every picture taken at the end of the Ferrari Finali Mondiali, with the celebrations that close the season, is a beautiful moment. And then I would mention two others: the finish line of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2021, when Ferrari won both the LMGTE Pro and LMGTE Am classes, and the shakedown of the Ferrari LMH at Fiorano, in July 2022: a car that everyone was waiting to admire, albeit still camouflaged, that I was lucky enough to snap with my camera.’