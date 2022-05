At Monza, Sergio Paulet had surprisingly clinched the top of the Trofeo Pirelli Am class standings. The Spanish rookie gave further proof of his prowess at the Austrian Spielberg track, by once again managing to win after an excellent comeback and a second place.

“I started the race from ninth position because qualifying went pretty badly this morning. I knew I would have to fight hard to pull back and that’s what I did. I have accomplished my mission and I’m very pleased with myself.”