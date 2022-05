Maranello 09 settembre 2020

“Open Mic” is back and, for the first time goes to England where Dave Richardson meets Lucky Khera, one of the new faces in the Ferrari Challenge UK. The Graypaul Birmingham driver secured a fantastic one-two in the opening round of the series at Brands Hatch in the Trofeo Pirelli. The interview took place in the Corse Clienti hospitality area at the British track, in strict compliance with social distancing rules.