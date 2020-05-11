Open Mic: Brian Davis

The Ferrari Challenge North America makes its debut on “Open Mic” with the welcome presence of Brian Davis, an emerging driver in the Trofeo Pirelli AM which he joined after just 21 races in the Prancing Horse one-make series.

The Ferrari of Palm Beach driver has progressed remarkably since his debut at Laguna Seca in 2018 when he finished ninth in Race 1 at the wheel of the 458 Challenge Evo. Speaking with Dave Richardson, official voice of the championship, Davis talks about his life on and off the circuits and his special relationship with the Maranello-based company.