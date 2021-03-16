New dates for Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific

International travel restrictions and quarantine requirements prompted a revision of the Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific calendar, which now gets going in August.

The new dates move the end of the season forward to Abu Dhabi in the first week of January.

The 488 Challenge Evo cars will make their first appearance from 20 to 22 August in Yeongam, South Korea, before moving to Sepang in Malaysia from 17 to 19 September. The Singapore round on 3 October, which will see the Prancing Horse one-make series appear alongside Formula 1, will precede the Finali Mondiali weekend at Mugello from 4 to 7 November. The last two races will be held in the Middle East, in Bahrain (tbc), from 9 to 11 December, and Abu Dhabi, from 6 to 8 January.

The cancellation of the Ferrari Racing Days planned initially in China and Japan, also meant that the XX Programmes and F1 Clienti calendar had to be revised. The two Asian events will be replaced by one on 25 and 26 May in Brno, in the South Moravian Region of the Czech Republic.