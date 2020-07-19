Neubauer outclasses rivals in Race 2 qualifying

Thomas Neubauer achieves a second pole position of the weekend in Spain. In Am class Frederik Paulsen also proves the fastest.

Trofeo Pirelli. The Barcelona circuit will remain among Thomas Neubauer’s (Charles Pozzi) favourites, after Saturday’s hat trick of pole position, victory and fastest lap in Race 1, as the driver replicated the fastest qualifying time, chalking up 1:49.095 in the second Trofeo Pirelli qualifying session. Second quickest was Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 16) and third was Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa).

Trofeo Pirelli Am. Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing) reasserts himself with a second pole position on the Spanish track, the third so far this season. A fastest lap of 1:50.002 allows him to kick the race off from the leading spot in this afternoon’s event. First among the rivals will be team-mate Oliver Grotz, which makes a continuation of yesterday’s battle look likely, while third place on the timesheets went to Frederik Espersen (Baron Motorsport). The fourth fastest time went to Race 1 winner Matúš Výboh (Scuderia Praha), forced into submission after damaging the car in the opening minutes of qualifying. The session was red-flagged for a lengthy period while oil was cleared from the racing-line on the track.

Race 2. Race 2 of the Trofeo Pirelli is scheduled to get underway at 16.20.