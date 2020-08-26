Nearly fifty Ferraris on track for Ferrari Racing Days at Mugello

After the short August break, the 488 Challenge Evos will be back on track for the fourth round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe Trofeo Pirelli held during the Ferrari Racing Days at Mugello. The Ferrari-owned circuit hosting the Scuderia's 1000th Formula 1 Grand Prix from 11 to 13 September, will also welcome thirty-two 488 Challenge Evos and their unfailingly spectacular races. The ups and downs of Mugello is the ideal terrain to bring out the dynamic qualities of this car, officially presented at the 2019 Finali Mondiali in Tuscany. The Mugello weekend, held behind closed doors, will also see the presence of the F1 Clienti single-seaters and XX Programmes cars at the first European Ferrari Racing Days of the year. A total of forty-eight cars are due to appear on the 5245-metre track.

Trofeo Pirelli. After a very surprising first part of the season, Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) aims to consolidate his leadership in the standings. Currently, on 90 points, he is 20 lengths clear of Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126), a very competitive and consistent performer perennially on the podium. The two races at Mugello promise a repeat of the exciting outing in Portugal, which saw John Wartique (Francorchamps Motors Luxembourg) claim a lovely win in Race-1, and Florian Merckx (Baron Motorsport), very fast on the Portimão track.

Trofeo Pirelli Am. After three rounds and six races, the Trofeo Pirelli Am is in the middle of a gripping duel between Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing), class leader on 84 points, and Matús Vyboh (Scuderia Praha), two lengths down. The Danish rookie has already twice mounted the top step of the podium while Vyboh has shown impressive sprint skills, albeit nullified at times by small but decisive flaws. Olivier Grotz (Formula Racing), who secured his first win in Race-1 in Portugal, is also raring to take part in the contest and secure yet another in his unbroken run of podium finishes. Despite lying 15 points behind his leading teammate, the Luxembourger is fully in contention for the title. The same goes for Frederik Espersen (Baron Motorsport) whose growing rapport with the car has helped him to two second places so far this season. Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing) will make his series debut, and the race will see the return of “AC” (Rossocorsa).

Coppa Shell. The battle between Roger Grouwels (Race Art - Kroymans) and Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) has been the leitmotiv of the Coppa Shell season so far. The two have shared victories and podiums but, above all, have always fought exciting races with spectacular comebacks and passes. The Dutchman has been the driver to beat, with four wins out of six races, but the Austrian appears set on fighting him every inch of the way. Other possible surprise winners are Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing), Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo), Thomas and Corinna Gostner (CDP - MP Racing). Eyes are also on the returning Murat Cuhadaroglu (Kessel Racing), class champion in 2018, the Belgian Guy Fawe (Scuderia FMA) and rookie Matteo Lualdi (Kessel Racing).

Coppa Shell Am. “Alex Fox” (SF Grand Est Mulhouse) has enjoyed an excellent first part of the season. After breaking the ice at Barcelona, he won again in Portugal. The Frenchman is on 76 points, against 63 for “Boris Gideon” (Formula Racing) in second. The German registered his first win in the Challenge at Portimão, also getting the better of Laurent De Meeus (HR Owen) who hasn’t received his just desserts thus far and won't be appearing in Tuscany. The Austrian Michael Simoncic (Baron Motorsport), on the other hand, is only 20 points behind the class leader, which just shows how the Coppa Shell Am is so finely balanced.

Ferrari Racing Days. F1 Clienti's single-seaters will also take to the Mugello track, offering an ideal preview of the Gran Premio della Toscana Ferrari 1000. They include Michael Schumacher's F2001 and Kimi Raikkonen's F2007, with which the German and the Finn won world titles. The XX Programmes will also be present with twelve of its FXX-K Evos, 599XX Evos and FXX Evos. These cars will alternate on track with those of the Ferrari Challenge, for an intense three days under the banner of the Prancing Horse.