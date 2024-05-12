Morrow, from England to Europe

Andrew Morrow recalls his first experience on the track, which began at Oulton Park, in May 2022, at the first round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK. Two years later, on the same circuit, Morrow reflects on the two intense championships, starting from scratch and progressing from the thrill of his first podium and then his first win, to ultimately claiming the Trofeo Pirelli title in 2023. The driver from the Charles Hurst team also talks about his passion for engines and for Ferrari, probably inherited from his father. A passion that has driven him since he was a young boy to race go-karts and quads.

In the interview, Morrow also discusses the new venture in 2024 with the Ferrari Challenge Europe, underlining the differences and difficulties between the two series. His journey so far features the opening round at Mugello, where he battled with a 70-strong field of entries, recalling his impressions racing against faster, more skilled drivers, from whom he hopes to gain knowledge and improve his performance with each race.