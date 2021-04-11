Monza smiles on “Alex Fox”

“Alex Fox”'s fourth place in Race 1 wasn’t enough for him. That is why the driver came back on track with such a gung-ho attitude, eventually going on to claim a stunning victory in the Coppa Shell class.

"It was a fantastic race. Due to external circumstances I was lucky enough to start from pole, then, as the race went on, I was able to find the right concentration and managed to keep a good pace. The final stages were really hard and tiring because I could see the opponents behind me putting me under pressure. However, I managed to hold onto the advantage and I finished in the best possible way. It is really satisfying to have finished first, right here in Monza, a special circuit for Italy and for Ferrari."