Massive crowds for Grand Parade ahead of 24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 14 giugno 2019

A large and festive crowd watched the 24 Hours of Le Mans drivers in the traditional parade held the day before the great French classic. The procession travelled along a route through the city centre preceded by the trophy that will go to the winners of the race that starts at 3 pm tomorrow. Behind the trophy, the parade opened with a special convoy of Ferrari Challenge Europe one-make championship drivers, participating in this event for the first time. Then came the Prancing Horse crews who will compete in the 24 Hours. The crews of AF Corse’s Ferrari 488 GTEs no’s 51 and 71 received a particularly enthusiastic welcome, as did the all-woman crew of Kessel Racing. The fans' enthusiasm ratcheted up a few more notches when Miguel Molina, one of the official Competizioni GT drivers, passed by a large and enthusiastic group of Spanish supporters. The Drivers’ Parade was the highlight of Friday, even though feverish work continued in the pits to prepare the cars ahead of tomorrow’s eagerly awaited race.