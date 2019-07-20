Maiden Win For Clarke at Croft

Jamie Clarke (Stratstone Manchester) finally got his hands on a first place trophy after four successive second place finishes, all of which have been behind Jason Baker (Dick Lovett Swindon). This time, though, it was Jamie on the top step of the podium after another action-packed race.

Trofeo Pirelli. Spectators at Croft were treated to a fantastic race, with action throughout the field from lights-to-flag. Jason Baker and Jamie Clarke began to pull away and continued their season-long duel, with Jamie staying within a second of Baker for the majority of the race. It looked to be a repeat of the previous four races, until the pair caught back-markers. Jason Baker tangled with Stuart Willson (Graypaul Nottingham) down at Clervaux, leaving Baker facing the wrong way. After fighting back through the field, Baker eventually came home in fifth place. The podium was concluded by Josh Kirkwood-Jones (H.R. Owen London) in second and Henry Simmons (Maranello Sales) finishing on the podium for the first time in third.

Coppa Shell. Once again the Coppa Shell lived up to expectations. Jamie Thwaites (JCT600 Brooklands Leeds) drove a perfect race and converted his pole into a first win, producing yet another new winner in the unbelievably competitive Coppa Shell class. The field behind Thwaites produced constant position changes and thrilling battles from start to finish, entertaining spectators with excellent, close racing for the duration of the race. Richard Guy (Charles Hurst) came home in second place, with Gary Redman (Graypaul Nottingham) completing the podium in third.