Portimão 01 agosto 2020

Ernst Kirchmayr claimed his second pole of the season after a very lively session in which the drivers battled it out against the clock on the Portuguese track, where the heat was also a significant factor. “I must admit that it was a fascinating qualifying session” – said the Baron Motorsport driver – “and the times were very tight. It was sweltering on the track, but I am delighted to start from pole position”.