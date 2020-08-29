Kirchmayr, flawless victory

Mugello 29 agosto 2020

With few options except to win if he wishes to contend the title with Roger Grouwels, Ernst Kirchmayr proved once again at Mugello to be one of the most tenacious and quick drivers competing in Coppa Shell. The Baron Motorsport driver was able to take maximum advantage of each of the restarts, brought about by Safety Car interventions and kept Grouwels' attempts to snatch the victory firmly in check, earning a well-deserved win at the end of Race 1. “It was a fantastic day for me”, explains Kirchmayr, “because I was able to take pole position and victory, after a difficult race on a very demanding track. Roger Grouwels put a lot of pressure on me and I couldn't afford to do anything wrong. Luckily, I managed to bring home the victory and therefore I am very happy ”.