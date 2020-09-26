Kirchmayr and De Meeus take Race-1 pole

The first thirty-minute Coppa Shell time trial at the Misano World Circuit saw plenty of twists and turns, as well as significant confirmations. Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) was very satisfied with pole for Race-1, finishing ahead of the leader of the overall standings, Roger Grouwels (Race Art – Kroymans). In the Am class, Laurent De Meeus (H.R. Owen) secured top position on the grid with a last-ditch effort.

Coppa Shell. A tight fight for pole position presages a very close Race-1. Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) recorded the best performance of the session, clocking the only time under 1:37 (1:36.927). Leader of the overall standings, Roger Grouwels (Race Art - Kroymans), trailed him by just 131 thousandths of a second. After dominating the first part of the session, Grouwels failed to better the Austrian driver’s fastest time, partly due to running into traffic on his last attempts. Christian Kinch (Formula Racing) got faster as he went along and will set off from the second row in third position, just 283 thousandths of a second behind the poleman. Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing), second in the overall standings between the leader Grouwels and Kirchmayr in third, completes the quartet of drivers expected to be in contention for victory. The Dutchman set a time of 1:37.405 leaving him fourth in class and fifth overall, just 482 milliseconds off the top. Claudio Schiavoni (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) and Thomas Gostner (CDP - MP Racing) also put in excellent performances, finishing respectively fifth and sixth in class (seventh and eighth overall).

Coppa Shell Am. Laurent De Meeus (HR Owen) took a great class pole and was one of the fastest drivers overall. With a lap completed just a few seconds from the chequered flag, he posted a superb 1:37.284 - the fourth-best time overall - snatching the best time from “Alex Fox” (SF Grand Est Mulhouse). The Frenchman, leader in the overall class standings, dominated the first part of the session but had to make do with second place on the grid, sixth overall, just 180 thousandths behind De Meeus. Third position, and ninth overall went to Michael Simoncic (Baron Motorsport). The Austrian finished ahead of Willem Van Der Vorm (Scuderia Montecarlo), Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing) and “Boris Gideon” (Formula Racing), all just a few tenths apart, foreshadowing a very hard-fought Race 1.

Programme. The first of the two races of the Coppa Shell weekend sets off this afternoon at 4pm. It will be broadcast on Sky Sport Arena channel (channel 204) and live-streamed on races.ferrari.com.