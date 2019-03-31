Jansen dominates, Kirchmayr in his wake

Henrik Jansen proved to be the fastest by the end of the thirty minutes of qualifying for Race-2. The Danish driver, winner of Race 1 in the Coppa Shell AM, was even able to finish ahead of the drivers from the Coppa Shell class, as he showed great feeling with the Spanish track, even in such extremely difficult conditions.
Coppa Shell.
Behind Jansen, but first of the Coppa Shell drivers, was Ernst Kirchmayr
who tried to make up for yesterday's disappointment of missing out on a podium place with a very good lap, was the only other driver, apart from Jansen, to break the one minute and fifty barrier (1: 49.742). Behind the Austrian driver will start Tani Hanna
, who was able to record his best time on the last pass. The leader of the provisional ranking precedes his first rival in the ranking, Christian Kinch
. The virtual third row sees Fons Scheltema line up alongside the winner of Race-1, Eric Cheung
, who also span off bringing the red flag out, due to the dangerous standstill position of his 488 Challenge.
Coppa Shell AM.
The time of 1: 49.417 recorded by Jansen gives him outright pole position and allows the Formula Racing driver to open a margin over his adversaries. Polish driver Agata Smolka
, at ease in the rain but slowed down by traffic on her fast lap attempts, managed to take second place in the category, sixth overall. The other drivers lagged behind and were more conservative in their approach to qualifying, which led to some lengthy gaps behind the poleman. Third, however was the Frenchman "Alex Fox"
who has 143 milliseconds ahead of Italian Giuseppe Ramelli
, on the podium yesterday in Race-1.