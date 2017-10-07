07 ottobre 2017

Braselton, October 3 -- Both of the GT-classes in the IMSA SportsCar Championship will be led to the green flag tomorrow morning at the 20th Petit Le Mans by Rosso Corsa Ferrari 488s. GT-Daytona. The class championship for Alessandro Balzan, Christina Nielsen and Scuderia Corsa is all but secured once the race goes green tomorrow morning but the North American Endurance Cup title is still up for grabs. Matteo Cressoni, who joined the team for the North American Endurance rounds at the 12 Hours of Sebring, put the no. 63 Scuderia Ferrari 488 GT3 on pole position in Saturday afternoon's qualifying session. This was Scuderia Corsa's first pole position of the season and the second GT-D pole position for Ferrari this season. GT-LeMans. After scoring pole position at the previous IMSA race at Laguna Seca, Toni Vilander scored his second-straight pole position in the no. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE. Vilander and teammate Giancarlo Fisichella are the defending winners in class at Petit Le Mans, dominating the 2016 edition of the endurance classic. A victory at Petit would put Risi Competizione bookmarks on the first 20 years of the race's history - a Risi-entered Ferrari 333SP captured the overall victory at the very first Petit Le Mans. Schedule. Saturday’s Petit Le Mans will be shown live on FOX Sports 1 starting at 10:30 AM ET before switching to FOX Sports 2 from 11:30 AM ET until 2:30 PM ET. The broadcast will begin again on FOX Sports 2 at 5:00 PM ET and show the duration of the race with the broadcast ending at 9:30 PM ET.