Grand Final at Silverstone for the Challenge UK

The Ferrari Challenge UK heads to Silverstone for the final weekend of the 2019 season. The drivers will take to the legendary Silverstone GP circuit and will no doubt provide fans with thrilling and hard-fought battles, with all to play for in both the Trofeo Pirelli and the Coppa Shell. Jason Baker and Jamie Clarke will continue their season-long dual to see who takes the Trofeo Pirelli title, whilst the Coppa Shell will continue to be exhilarating and unpredictable, with multiple drivers in with a chance of taking the Coppa Shell title. On the eve of the last round, Toby Flannagan is in the lead with 69 points, 5 more than Gary Redman and 6 more than Richard Guy.

The programme at Silverstone will be scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, with qualifying and Race-1 taking place at 12:40 and 15:35 local time on Saturday, respectively, while qualifying and the last race of 2019 will have the green flag waved at 11:15 and 14:50 on Sunday.