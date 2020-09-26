Gatting and the feeling with Misano

Misano 26 settembre 2020

Fresh off the back of a second participation in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Michelle Gatting returns to Ferrari Challenge after her debut at the Imola track in the opening round of the series. The Misano circuit is one of the favourites of the Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx driver and on track the Dane will be hoping to get the better of Emanuele Maria Tabacchi in Trofeo Pirelli. “Misano is a track that brings back good memories for me”, states Gatting. “I particularly like the opening section of the circuit, with turns 1, 2 and 3 because you can’t find ones like those anywhere else in Europe”.