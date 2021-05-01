Gatting and Sartingen take pole at Spielberg

Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) and Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo) took pole position respectively in the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell for Race-1 at Spielberg. Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) set the fastest time in the Trofeo Pirelli Am while Willem Van Der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) was quickest in the Coppa Shell Am.

Trofeo Pirelli. Michelle Gatting and Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) fought a thrilling duel in the top class. In the end, it was the Danish driver at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo no. 83 who prevailed with a time of 1:29:629, just 319 thousandths ahead of Nurmi. John Wartique (FML - D2P) was third, followed by Matús Vyboh (Scuderia Praha) and Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing).

In the Am, Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) secured pole with a time of 1:30:439, which was also the third-best overall time. Hugo Delacour (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) finished second, getting the better of class leader Sergio Paulet (Santogal Madrid – MST Team).

Coppa Shell. Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo) was fastest in the Coppa Shell, winning a tight battle with Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) by just 33 thousandths of a second. Class leader James Weiland (Rossocorsa) was third fastest.

In the Am, Willem Van Der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) will set off from pole. Michael Simoncic (Baron Motorsport) took second position and Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa) third. Class leader Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing) set the sixth best time.

Programme. Trofeo Pirelli Race-1 will start at 2.30 pm with the green light for the Coppa Shell at 3.45 pm.