Five-Star Performance From Khera

Lucky Khera wins the fifth race of the season, with Graham Jamie Thwaites winning in the Coppa Shell.

Fifth Win. Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) converted his fifth pole position of the season into his fifth win, producing a storming drive to continue his domination of the Ferrari Challenge UK 2020 season.

Trofeo Pirelli. The drivers provided exciting action right from the start, as H. Sikkens (H.R. Owen London) and Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) reacted quickly at the start to pull alongside Khera, going into the first corner three wide. Khera managed to hold them off however, and started to pull away at the front and Sikkens and Hogarth battled with each other. This battle continued throughout the race, allowing Khera to extend his lead and take a comfortable victory, with Sikkens managing to hold onto to second place ahead of Hogarth in third.

Coppa Shell. Jamie Thwaites (JCT600 Brooklands Leeds) was the class of the Coppa Shell field in the absence of class-leader Graham de Zille, who is not racing this weekend. Thwaites made a brilliant start, and managed to pull away from the action behind him early on, driving a solid race to take his first victory of the season in the Coppa Shell. Behind him, thrilling duels for the remaining two podium places took place throughout the first half of the race, with Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) charging through in the early stages to pass Paul Rogers (JCT600 Brooklands Leeds) and Gary Redman (Graypaul Nottingham). Simmerson couldn’t find his way past Alex Moss (Graypaul Birmingham), however, with Moss hanging onto to second place, in front of Simmerson in third.

Sunday at Silverstone will be another exciting day, with qualifying taking place at 10:35 and Race 2 at 15:00.