First spoils to Donno and Kirchmayr at Mugello. Barde seals Trofeo Pirelli Am title

Eliseo Donno (CDP – Best Lap) and Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) secured their first wins of the season at Mugello in the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell, respectively. The day also saw the award of the first title in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe 2022. Ange Barde’s (SF Côte d’Azur Cannes – IB FAST) ninth victory of the year mathematically sealed the Trofeo Pirelli Am 2022 title, his fifth trophy in the Prancing Horse one-make series. Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport – Herter Racing) triumphed in the Coppa Shell Am race.
The Scarperia circuit also hosted the third round of the Ferrari Challenge APAC, which featured wins for Nobuhiro Imada (Rosso Scuderia) in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Kazuyuki Yamaguchi (Cornes Osaka) in the Coppa Shell and Baby Kei (Cornes Osaka) in the Coppa Shell Am.
Trofeo Pirelli. A ninth pole of the season for Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx), achieved with a qualifying time of 1:49.732, was not enough to secure another win in her extraordinary season. The Frenchwoman was overtaken by excellent sprint starts from Eliseo Donno and the returning Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) before the red flag was shown following the accident involving Marco Pulcini (Al Tayer Motors), who fortunately emerged unscathed. When the race resumed, the young Apulian driver kept his lead to the chequered flag, while also setting the fastest lap time of 1:51.337. Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi – Courage) was runner-up, with Pin behind in third. Belgium’s John Wartique (FML - D2P) finished just off the podium, the only driver still contending for the title with the Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx woman.
Dutchman Nigel Schoonderwoerd (Scuderia FMA) and the returning Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) accompanied Barde on the podium in the Am class. Both turned in solid performances.
Coppa Shell. After claiming a first pole position of the season in the morning’s qualifying session, Ernst Kirchmayr, series and Finali Mondiali champion in 2021, also took his first victory. He led the race from the front and set the best lap time of 1:53.587. Behind him, a fierce battle raged for the remaining podium positions and the overall standings. Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing) edged out his closest rivals, Roman Ziemian (FML – D2P) and Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT). The Safety Car emerged twice during the race to restore the track after Henrik Kamstrup (Formula Racing) and Corinna Gostner (CDP – MP Racing) came off. Neither were hurt.
In the Am, after poleman Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa) spun into the gravel, Alexander Nussbaumer seized first place and held it down the line. Christian Herdt-Wipper (Saggio München) finished behind the series leader, while an excellent Paolo Scudieri (Sa.Mo.Car) climbed the third step of the podium. Joakim Olander took the additional point for the fastest lap, while American Ash Patel (Kessel Racing) recovered a good ten positions from the grid, finishing in sixth place.
APAC. After the Suzuka and Fuji rounds, the Asia Pacific series arrived at Mugello for round three ahead of the Finali Mondiali at Imola at the end of October. In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Yudai Uchida (Rosso Scuderia) took pole, but teammate Nobuhiro Imada went away with the winner’s laurels, reducing his rival’s lead in the standings. Coppa Shell winner Kazuyuki Yamaguchi set the best time in practice and the race, ahead of Jay Park (FMK) and Motohiko Isozaki (Cornes Shiba). In the Am class, Baby Kei claimed first place, also setting the fastest lap. He finished ahead of poleman Shigeru Kamiue (European Version) and David Dicker (Continental Cars Auckland).
Programme. The second day at Mugello begins with qualifying for the Coppa Shell at 9am on Sunday, with the race starting at 2.20pm. Trofeo Pirelli qualifying will take place at 12pm with the green light at 3.30pm.