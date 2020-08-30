First overall pole for Espersen in Challenge Europe

Frederik Espersen and Fabienne Wohlwend fought a tough and thrilling Trofeo Pirelli Race-2 qualifying session. The rain certainly upped the excitement as the two drivers battled to the last for top spot on the grid. In the end, the Liechtensteiner champion won out, but Espersen showed character, despite being the youngest driver in the Ferrari Challenge. He still holds pole and first overall in the Trofeo Pirelli Am class.

“I am delighted with the result”, commented the Dane. “Unfortunately I made a small mistake on the last lap and lost the overall pole. Too bad, but I still set the fastest lap time in my category. It was enjoyable. The wet Mugello track is high-speed, and I have to say I felt comfortable”.

Given the potential that Espersen showed, he could also have a say in the fight for overall victory. “I am optimistic and will do my best using the starting position on the grid”, added the Baron Motorsport driver. “I am aware that the Trofeo Pirelli drivers are faster than me, but I will do my best to stay close to them. Then we’ll see what happens during the race”.