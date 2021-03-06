Neubauer and Brunsborg fastest in the wet

Rain and a wet track welcomed the drivers for the second day of the Ferrari Finali Mondiali at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Trofeo Pirelli. Even in these conditions, Thomas Neubauer again set the fastest time and will start from pole in Race-2 of the Trofeo Pirelli European series. Emanuele Maria Tabacchi followed hot on the heels of the Charles Pozzi – Courage driver throughout the qualifying session, which was suspended for a few minutes to clear the track after Marco Pulcini (Rossocorsa - Pelling Racing) spun into the crash barriers. Unlike the first practice session, the Rossocorsa driver took the wheel straight away, improving his feeling for the track and finishing just 377 thousandths of a second down on the Frenchman, who commented: "Second qualifying session and second pole position won this weekend at Misano. I am certainly satisfied with the result and the work of the whole team. Now we have to think about the race and how to approach the first turn to avoid any kind of problem”. John Wartique (Francorchamps Motors Luxembourg) finished third in class, ahead of Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126), winner of Race 1, and Florian Merckx (Baron Motorsport). Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari Westlake) was the fastest North American series driver.

Trofeo Pirelli AM. Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) will start from third overall, snatching class pole from his teammate Frederik Paulsen. The dominator of yesterday's practice and Race-1 had to settle for fourth in class. An excellent Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) will set off behind the young Danish driver. Clearly at ease in these weather conditions, the British driver finished 62 thousandths ahead of Matús Vyboh (Scuderia Praha). Claude Senhoreti (Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale) was the fastest Ferrari Challenge North America driver.