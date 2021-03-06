Misano according to Nicolò Rosi

At Misano we met up with Nicolò Rosi, the Swiss driver from the Kessel Racing team making a first appearance in the Trofeo Pirelli AM class of the Ferrari Challenge Europe.

Nicolò shows us around his very personal “office” for this weekend of racing, namely the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, to show us around the curves and reveal the secrets of the Romagna track. “I am excited and at the same time very happy to participate in this championship”, commented Rosi. “My opponents are well prepared, but I will try to assert myself and make it difficult for them.”

