Grouwels uncatchable, “Boris Gideon” on final assault

Misano 06 marzo 2021

Roger Grouwels (Race Art - Kroymans) was the best of the day in qualifying for Coppa Shell Race-2 at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. In the Coppa Shell AM “Boris Gideon” (Formula Racing) was fastest.



Coppa Shell. The qualifying session, held on a wet track, saw Grouwels stand out from his rivals right from the start. The Dutchman dominated practice and took pole position with a time of 1:45.57. His closest rival was compatriot Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing), 1.2 seconds behind, followed by a group of drivers who fought a thirty-minute battle for the top positions. Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) was third. In the North American series Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia) got the better of his rival Kevan Millstein (Ferrari of San Diego). The two will compete this afternoon for the North American class title.



Coppa Shell AM. The battle for pole, much harder fought in this series, saw the Race 1 winner “Boris Gideon” prevail on his final attempt, thus snatching first position from Miroslav Vyboh (Scuderia Praha). Third place went to Michael Simoncic (Baron Motorsport). Lisa Clark (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) took the pole in the Challenge North America.



At the end of the session, Roger Grouwels commented: “I’m pleased about this pole position, the second of the season. Starting the race in front with the rain is definitely an advantage, and I’ll try to exploit it. I went straight out onto the track in qualifying because I was curious to see what the track conditions were like. I immediately set excellent times, and I noticed that the track was getting faster and faster. This is why I decided to keep on trying for the best time right down to the chequered flag, and I succeeded. It’s a fantastic feeling to win pole at the Finali Mondiali”.