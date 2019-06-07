@FerrariRaces: the world of Ferrari GT sports activities embarks on Instagram

Ferrari is launching a new Instagram channel for GT sports activities, with the official Ferrari Races profile (@FerrariRaces). The launch is accompanied by the 'Every second counts' campaign, further tailored to the world of competitions, where literally every second counts.

The opening of the Instagram channel aims to further publicise Prancing Horse closed-wheel races held on circuits around the world, encouraging fans and enthusiasts to share their best shots.

Ferrari Races will showcase the Ferrari Challenge, the GT championships in which the 488 GTE and GT3 compete, and the activities of the XX Programmes and F1 Clienti.

For the upcoming 24 Hours of Le Mans, users can go behind the scenes of this highly anticipated endurance marathon with stories and contributions developed exclusively for the channel.

Interacting with the Prancing Horse Instagram account @FerrariRaces and using the #FerrariRaces hashtag, users can share in real time the very best Ferrari images and moments.

The new channel thus completes the wide range of information offered by the official website (races.ferrari.com) and the Twitter (@FerrariRaces) and Facebook (@FerrariRaces) profiles.