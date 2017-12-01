Ferrari to star at Bologna Motor Show

01 dicembre 2017

Maranello, 1 December 2017 - Ferrari will be the big star of the first day of the Bologna Motor Show, which runs until 10 December. Challenge Race. Eight 488 Challenge cars will be at the start in a knockout tournament whose quarterfinals, semi-finals and finals will take place in Area 48. Bjorn Grossmann will line up in the colours of Octane 126. The multiple times Trofeo Pirelli European champion will be joined by Fabienne Wohlwend, the young driver from Liechtenstein who at Imola in October became the first woman overall winner of a Ferrari one-make series race. Wohlwend will be challenged by her biggest track rival Manuela Gostner, in the car of Ineco-MP Racing, which will also field a 488 Challenge for Thomas Gostner. CDP will deploy reigning European champion Daniele Di Amato and Maurizio Pitorri. Rossocorsa will have David Fumanelli and Tommaso Rocca. Exhibitions. In addition to the Challenge race, the Area 48 will also see a number of exhibitions. At 12 pm and again in the afternoon Scuderia Ferrari will put on a show with the test and development driver Antonio Giovinazzi performing thrilling accelerations and burnouts in the cockpit of an F60, while the Formula 1 mechanics will pull off some flashing fast tyre changes. Several GT drivers will also be on track including WEC GT World Champion Alessandro Pier Guidi, Giancarlo Fisichella, Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina. The Italians and the Spaniard will take turns in the cars of the XX Programmes, including the FXX K with over 1000 horsepower, and the 488 GT, the GTE version of which dominated the World Endurance Championship in the Drivers' and Constructors’ rankings. In its GT3 configuration the 488 won races on four different continents in 2017. Cars on display. Several Ferraris will also be on display in the pavilions of the Motor Show. These include the Portofino just unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show and glorious cars such as the 458 Italia GTE, winner at Le Mans in 2012. There will also be an SF70H, the hybrid single-seater that won five Formula 1 Grand Prix in the season just over.