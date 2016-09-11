11 settembre 2016

Hockenheim, 11 September 2016 – The Ferrari Racing Days of Hockenheim closed in grand style: on the final day, Sebastian Vettel and Scuderia Ferrari put on an impressive display for 7,000 spectators that included Ferrari supporters and motorsport fans in general. This means that during the weekend more than 10,000 tifosi filled the Hockenheim grandstands. The show of the most winning Formula 1 team was performed alongside the other activities of the Corse Clienti: the incredible cars of the XX Programmes, the single seaters of F1 Clienti, and the 458 Challenge EVO of Ferrari Challenge Europe, which experienced Round 5 of the season on the German track. The show of the Scuderia. On Sunday the spotlight belonged to the Scuderia Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, the team's official driver who will compete in the Singapore GP next weekend. Sebastian shot out of the starting grid in a spectacular simulation of a Grand Prix start; then he demonstrated a few super-fast pit stops together with the mechanics of the Maranello team, before indulging in a few supercharged accelerations and the now obligatory burnouts with smoking tyres. After an adrenaline-loaded half hour, spectators on the stands rushed to the paddock to take a photograph of one of the best-liked drivers or to obtain his autograph. The magic of Formula 1. In addition to the F2012 driven by Vettel, the audience was able to enjoy the sight of the other cars of the F1 Clienti as they raced around the track. As one might expect, the red cars of the Michael Schumacher era of the Scuderia were very eagerly awaited. The audience was filled with excitement at the sight of the winning single-seaters racing at over 300 km/h, among them the F2002 or F2003-GA, but also the 248 F1, with which the great German driver came very close to winning his eighth world title, which eventually went to Fernando Alonso. And speaking of the Spanish driver, the F10 from 2010 and the F150° Italia from 2011 also gave a great show. The FXX K. The FXX K did not fail to attract the attention of the spectators both on the track and in the paddock. The latest car born among those of the XX Programmes surprised because of its beauty and performance, with its 1,050 HP supplied by a hybrid power unit derived from Formula 1. Its 6 litre, V12 thermal engine supplies 860 HP to which 190 HP generated by the electrical power unit (the result of the most advanced technologies) must be added. Sport and Passione. Racing fans were not disappointed either: the two races of the Challenge Europe provided excitement and a great show, as did the cars of Passione Ferrari, which attracted to the Hockenheim track hundreds of customers, some of whom had the chance to test on the track the full power and technology of their cars. The next event of the Challenge Europe will be in Jerez de la Frontera in early October, while those wishing to see other activities of Corse Clienti will have to wait for the Homestead event, in United States in early November.