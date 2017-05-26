26 maggio 2017

Shanghai, 26 May 2017 – The Ferrari Racing Days of Shanghai are about to start at the iconic International Circuit, where, from Saturday to Monday, more than 25,000 Ferrari enthusiasts are expected for an enthralling programme with the Maranello super car manufacturer in the 70th anniversary of the brand. Among the activities the most anticipated are the Corse Clienti XX Programmes and F1 Clienti and obviously the APAC Challenge series. The most famous one-make series in the world at Shanghai will have his second round of the season with all the stars of the series fighting for first place on the brand new 488 Challenge cars, the seventh car in the 25-year history of the championship and the first turbo engined. F1 Clienti and XX Programmes. On the traditional Formula 1 venue there will be six cars running, two F2004, two F10 of 2010 plus two world championship winning cars: an F2001 used by Michael Schumacher and an F2007 driven during his dream season by Kimi Raikkonen. Talking about XX Programmes, seven FXX K cars are expected on track with their astonishing power of 1050 hp. 70th Anniversary. Other highlights of the weekend will be a stunning fleet of cars and owners all gathered to celebrate a shared passion for the Ferrari racing culture of performance and lifestyle. In the paddock the entire road range will be displayed and fans will have the chance to see the fantastic LaFerrari Aperta, the iconic car of the 70th Anniversary. A complete experience. Ferrari Racing Days is also the ideal platform for families, from the Ferrari Challenge Race Simulator, to an extensive display of Ferrari Formula 1 replica cars, but also the Kids Corner. A further highlight of Ferrari Racing Days will be the Ferrari show on Monday, when Andrea Bertolini and the Scuderia Ferrari mechanics will put on an incredible show made of accelerations, fast pitstops and burn outs.