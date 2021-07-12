Ferrari Racing Days Sweeps into Indianapolis

Ferrari’s annual racing celebration, Ferrari Racing Days, will make its way into Indianapolis Motor Speedway July 16-18 with an incredible array of over 100 racing Ferraris, including over 60 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo cars, twenty XX Programme cars, 10 highly rare Ferrari Monza SP1s and SP2s, and for the first time since the end of the US Grand Prix at the Indianapolis circuit, historic Ferrari Formula 1 cars.

Over 100 cars. The weekend’s activities will mark the first time that the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway has hosted Ferrari Racing Days. Home of the US Grand Prix from 2000 to 2007 where Ferrari took six victories, and of course the famed Indianapolis 500, Ferrari Racing Days will mark the return of Ferrari Formula 1 cars to the speedway after a fourteen-year absence. In addition to the Formula 1 cars, the cars of the XX Programme will also be in attendance. Over 20 of these breathtaking machines will take to the track in private lapping sessions during the course of the weekend. Lastly, an incredible field of nearly 60 Ferrari Challenge entrants and more Club Challenge participants will take to the track in the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo race cars. The Ferrari Challenge weekend begins on Wednesday with private testing, before moving into official sessions on Friday, while Club Challenge participants will join the festivities on Friday and enjoy lapping opportunities throughout the weekend. Altogether, Ferrari Racing Days will consist of over 100 racing Ferraris taking to the track throughout the weekend.



Monzas. In addition to the racing Ferraris gathering at Indianapolis, the weekend will also mark the first gathering of owners of the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2. Forerunners in the Icona concept, the centerpiece of the car is its engine, producing over 800hp from a 6.5L naturally aspirated V12. With a design that harkens back to the classic barchettas of the 1950s that were driven to victory in many international motor sport events and also significantly the 750 Monza and the 860 Monza which provided the inspiration for the name of this model. And as is the case for any barchetta, the Monza offers no roof or weather equipment, offering an incredible and visceral driving experience. Over 10 examples of the Monza will be attending the Indianapolis weekend and will take part in a variety of special activities including several private lapping sessions throughout the weekend.



812 Competizione. Making its North American debut as part of Ferrari Racing Days, the Ferrari 812 Competizione will be unveiled at a special evening event on Saturday. Open only to clients and invited guests, this evening event will offer the first opportunity for clients in North America to have an up close look at the newest V12 to be developed in Maranello. Featuring an 830cv V12 front-mounted engine, the Competizione encapsulates the company’s 70-plus years of experience on the world’s circuits. Featuring numerous uncompromising engineering solutions, the car is certain to offer peerless driving pleasure.



Schedule. The activities of Saturday and Sunday at Ferrari Racing Days will be available to watch live on live.ferrari.com, motorsports.tv, Youtube and also on the @FerrariRaces Facebook page. Saturday’s activities begin at 9:00 a.m. (all times local) with qualifying for the Ferrari Challenge participants. That’s followed by live streams of the private practice sessions for the XX Programme guests at 10:20 a.m. From there, Ferrari Challenge racing action begins at 1:35 p.m. and will conclude at 4:05 p.m. with podium celebrations for the day’s races. The day will be capped off by another private XX Programme lapping session, ending at 5:25 p.m. Sunday’s schedule follows a similar format with qualifying beginning at 8:30 a.m., followed by another XX Programme session at 9:50 a.m. Ferrari Challenge racing action will then begin at 12:50 p.m. and conclude with podium celebrations at 3:45 p.m.

