07 maggio 2018

Maranello, 7 May 2017 – Ferrari Racing Days at Spa-Francorchamps, the main European Corse Clienti event of 2018, are about to kick-off with the first tests in the Challenge on Wednesday and the opening of the F1 Clienti and XX Programmes sessions on Friday. The legendary Ardenne track, for years the home of the Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix, will host more tham 80 cars taking part in three activities: the Ferrari Challenge, XX Programmes and F1 Clienti. Along with the sporting side, there will be the Passione Ferrari and Club Challenge activities from Thursday and a paddock full of attractions. Ferrari Challenge. Spa-Francorchamps will be hosting the third round of the 2018 season of the Ferrari Challenge Europe. In the Trofeo Pirelli Nicklas Nielsen (Formula Racing) is the man to watch but local supporter will be supporting the Belgian Florian Merckx at his comeback after the win in the 206 APAC championship. In the Trofeo Pirelli AM the favorite is Chris Froggatt while in the Coppa Shell Erich Prinoth is leading over Vladimir Hladik. In Coppa Shell Am the leader is Ingvar Mattsson. WEC World Champion with Ferrari Alessandro Pier Guidi will act as race advisor. XX Programmes. The cars of the XX Programmes are also eagerly anticipated. This is the Spa-Francorchamps debut of the FXX K Evo, the most recent car of this exclusive Corse Clienti activity, which packs 1050 hp, 860 from the heat engine and 190 from the HY-KERS system derived from Formula 1. The car features a new aero kit for performance even more at the edge. Six FXX Ks will line up alongside eleven 599XXs and FXXs, the first car of this type of programme that can call on exclusive tutors such as Olivier Beretta. F1 Clienti. WEC official Ferrari driver Davide Rigon will be the reference point of the special customers of F1 Clienti, the Ferrari programme that provides the Formula 1 cars of the most successful team in the world to an exclusive group of owners. Cars on track to note include the F2002, the record making single-seater with which Michael Schumacher became world champion for the seventh time in Spa-Francorchamps; the F2001, also world Drivers’ and Constructors’ champion with the German ace, two F2008 and an F2007 belonging to current Scuderia Ferrari driver, Kimi Raikkonen. Aside from his role as a tutor Davide Rigon will also feature on track in the F1 show on Sunday. In the paddock. The Ferrari Racing Days at Spa-Francorchamps promises to be a memorable event not only for its track activities. The new paddock of the famous Belgian circuit will host a display of all the Challenge cars of the past, in celebration of the arrival of the 488 Challenge, the new car of the most famous single-make series in the world. Unveiled at the 2016 Finali Mondiali at Daytona the car made its debut at the start of the 2017 championships. Fans can also see the entire range on display, including the 812 Superfast, an extraordinary 12-cylinder car, the Portofino and the brand new Ferrari 488 Pista.