08 giugno 2016

Shanghai, 8 June 2016 – The Ferrari Racing Days of Shanghai are about to start at the iconic International Circuit, where with more than 40,000 Ferrari enthusiasts are expected for an enthralling programme with the Maranello super car manufacturer. Among the activities the most anticipated are the Corse Clienti XX Programmes and F1 Clienti and obviously the APAC Challenge series. The most famous one-make series in the world at Shanghai will have his third round of the season with all the stars of the series fighting for first place. On the traditional Formula 1 venue there will be three cars running, two F2004 and an F10 of 2010. Talking about XX Programmes 11 FXX K cars are expected on track alongside two 599XX EVOs and an FXX the car that kicked off this activity more than ten years ago. Cars and drivers. Other highlights of the weekend will be a stunning fleet of historic cars such as the 330 GT 2+2, Testarossa, 512 BBi, limited editions like LaFerrari, Enzo, F12tdf, rare displays of historical Formula 1 cars, and celebrity such as famous musician and actor, as well as the owner of FXX K, Aaron Kwok; Competizioni GT driver and official Scuderia Ferrari Test Driver, Andrea Bertolini and Chinese young Ferrari Driver Academy talent, Guan Yu Zhou, all gathered to celebrate a shared passion for the Ferrari racing culture of performance and lifestyle. A complete experience. Ferrari Racing Days is also the ideal platform for families, from the Ferrari Challenge Race Simulator, to an extensive display of Ferrari Formula 1 replica cars, but also the Kids Corner. A further highlight of Ferrari Racing Days will be the dazzling display of Ferrari 488 GTB and California T Tailor-made. The event will kick off on Thursday and will last three days, until Saturday: a fantastic Ferrari full immersion to have a complete Prancing Horse experience.