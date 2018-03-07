07 marzo 2018

Austin, 7 March 2018 - The first ever Ferrari Racing Days organised on the Circuit of the Americas in Texas, kicks off on Thursday with the first Ferrari Challenge practice sessions. More than one hundred Ferrari cars are expected on the track that hosts the Formula 1 US Grand Prix. These include exhibition cars, which will be found in the paddock, customer cars and track models: those of XX Programmes, the F1 Clienti single-seaters and the cars of the Ferrari Challenge North America. Event for everyone. The Ferrari Racing Days are something that every car enthusiast, and especially Ferrari ones, must see at least once in lifetime. They are also very family-friendly. The paddock will be teeming with Prancing Horse cars, offering the chance to see up close some of the cars that have made the history of Formula 1, or to take a picture with the current range or even with a classic model, which if it could speak would tell of epic races, transporting the listener way back into motoring history. XX Programmes. The cars of the XX Programmes will include two FXXs, the first of this very special type of car, along with seven 599XXs and another seven FXX Ks. However, everyone will be waiting for the debut of the Evo kit on three FXX Ks. The latest aerodynamic research applied to the hybrid 1000-plus hp car will make its debut in Austin, while the first cars native to this new configuration are due later in the year. F1 Clienti. The Circuit of the Americas is home to one of the best-loved Grand Prix. All drivers love racing in the US due to the atmosphere and the passion of the fans. Since the Circuit of the Americas was built, there has also been a spectacular racetrack guaranteed to host a great show. The cars expected include two 412 T2s, packing the latest V12 engine designed by the Prancing Horse for Formula 1. There will also be appearances from the F2000, the F2003 GA and the F2004, all cars that have competed in and won the US Grand Prix at Indianapolis. The fans will also get to see the F138 that raced at Austin in 2013 driven by Fernando Alonso as well as two F333 SPs, the barchetta that won a lot in the 1990s, especially in America. Ferrari Challenge. Six Ferrari Challenge North America races will take place over the weekend. All the competitors in the four divisions that got underway at Daytona will be there, plus the 458 Challenge EVO drivers whose four-round season begins here. Hollywood actor Michael Fassbender, winner in Race 1 at Daytona will be on track, seeking another podium in Texas.