Tokyo, 6 March 2016 – With breath-taking racetrack action and a massive turnout from both owners and fans, the last day of Ferrari Racing Days at Suzuka was an unmitigated success. Around 15,000 Ferrari tifosi were mesmerised by hours of gripping racing action and on-track displays from the Corse Clienti team, while close to 700 owners brought their beloved Ferrari vehicles from all across the country. The queen. The extreme 1,050 hp FXX K made its first public appearance on this circuit in Japan and many of the fans and tifosi could not hide their excitement with cameras on hand. In addition, the F1 circuit run shook the whole site with dramatic exhaust notes and speeds from the F1 singleseaters. Owners, their families and friends enjoyed experiencing the world of Ferrari through various programmes such as XX Programme, Sports Drive, Enjoy Drive and many others. They were also treated to a display of several extremely rare Classiche cars from the Prancing Horse’s illustrious history, confirming Japan’s status as home to some of the marque’s most precious cars. Racing. On track, visitors saw an exciting Race 2 of Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Asia Pacific. A hot battle among the Challenge drivers got the attention of fans at the grandstand with more people indulging themselves within the world of motorsports, the very DNA of the Ferrari brand. Anniversary. The unveiling of Ferrari Japan’s 50th anniversary logo and the announcement that the brand’s annual International Cavalcade event will be held in Kyoto in November this year generated a palpable sense of excitement among the attendees. The logo, titled “Soul&Spirit” features an interpretation of the rising sun motif, representing “Soul”, accompanied by a dynamic calligraphy brush stroke to represent “Spirit”. Ferrari Japan Managing Director, Reno De Paoli commented: “It is very fitting that this special year for Ferrari Japan begins at the iconic Suzuka track. The great turnout of both owners and fans reflects the steady growth of the brand and the depth of understanding and appreciation of our brand among Japanese consumers. We look forward to providing more opportunities to share our passion for Ferrari throughout the course of this special anniversary year.”