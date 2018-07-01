01 luglio 2018

Fuji, 1 July 2018 – Blessed by the splendid weather, the Ferrari Racing Days at Fuji Speedway was a massive success. It was an unforgettable summer weekend for more than 5,000 Ferrari owners and fans who filled the venue with Ferrari red bringing more than 500 cars to the circuit in atmosphere made special by the thousands of fans that decided to join the event. Thrilling experiences with racing DNA. The Corse Clienti division of Ferrari came from Italy bringing adrenaline to fans in the Land of the Rising Sun through the sessions of the F1 Clienti singleseaters and the XX Programmes. Some of the most important F1 cars of the Prancing Horse ran on the Fuji Speedway such as the F1-89, the first car with semi-automatic gearbox to be introduced in Formula 1 and winner of the 1989 Brazilian Grand Prix, the powerful 412 T2, the all-winning F2004, the F2005, the F2007 and F2008 of the Massa-Raikkonen era and the F10 and 150°Italia driven by Fernando Alonso. The XX Programmes cars also thrilled people, able to see on the track cars such as the FXX K, FXX K EVO, FXX, 599XX, 599XX EVO ran through the main straight with their incredible amount of power. A heated race also unfolded in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Asia Pacific participated in by the owners who realized their dreams to become circuit race drivers. Fans, who gathered from every corner of the country, immersed themselves in the worldview of motorsports, which is the DNA of the Ferrari brand. Dream cars on and beyond the track. Owners and fans fully enjoyed dream cars that converged on the venue including the latest special version of the V8 berlinetta, the Ferrari 488 Pista, the Ferrari J50 (only ten units are produced for Japanese customers alone), and successive iconic supercars of the Prancing Horse such as the LaFerrari, Enzo Ferrari, F40, F50, F12tdf, 599 GTO, and GTO (288 GTO). At the beautiful sight of highly valuable classic cars, a 250 GT Berlinetta TdF and a 275 GT Berlinetta, fans renewed their awareness of the heritage of beautiful styling and gave thought to the depth of history that Ferrari has moved through. [playlistembed4me id="e7d0d8e9-11fd-4ce6-97c4-2f1752ff5809"] [playlistembed4me id="df91c088-91c2-42a9-8edc-8847b201ae9e"]