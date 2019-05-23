Ferrari racing cars thrill NoviSad

More than 3,500 people attended Ferrari's adrenaline-fuelled show at NoviSad Park during the Motor Valley Fest. Although bad weather raged over Modena, motorcar and Prancing Horse fans couldn’t resist the lure represented by the entire range of Ferrari racing cars.

Show. The exhibition involved the 488 Challenges, the cars of the XX Programmes such as the FXX Evo, the 599XX Evo and the powerful FXX-K Evo, the 488 GT3 and GTE and finally the F60 of Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow. The public could enjoy a close-up view of the pit stops performed by the 488 GT3 and GTE cars, along with the Formula 1 single-seater.

Applause in the open-air. The cars were shared by the official Competizioni GT drivers: Andrea Bertolini from Sassuolo, one of the public's favourites, Alessandro Pier Guidi, reigning WEC world champion and Davide Rigon who alternates GT racing with his role of Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow simulator driver. The exhibition was the highlight of a packed show that attracted more than 70,000 visitors to Modena for a successful first edition of the motor festival.