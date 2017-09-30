30 settembre 2017

Ferrari Challenge will make its final stop in North America at Homestead-Miami Speedway, forty five minutes south of Miami. In a track best known for playing host to the finale of the NASCAR series (a popular oval-racing series), the Ferrari Challenge drivers will take on a 2.18 mile, fifteen turn road course laid out within the confines of the larger oval. Forty nine drivers, twenty seven in 488 Challenge and twenty one in the 458 EVO car, will take to the course for testing on Thursday, 28 September, with official practice beginning on the following day, Friday, 29 September. Hurricane Relief. In visiting Miami, Ferrari Challenge will be visiting an area of the United States recently ravaged by Hurricane Irma. In lieu of the traditional Gala Dinner, the series will come together to make a donation to Hurricane Irma Children’s Relief Fund. While the racing action will be unaffected, the devastation will be on the hearts and minds of the entire field. Schedule. Track action will start on Thursday with the traditional private practice sessions and a track walk led by head Challenge instructor, Didier Theys at 6:15pm. Official practice will open on Friday morning at 9:30am in one-hour increments until 11:35am. A second official session will begin in the afternoon at 2:05pm. On Saturday, a 15 minute warm-up will kick off proceedings from 9:30 to 9:45 with qualifying one beginning five minutes before noon. Races will begin at 2:10pm for the Trofeo Pirelli and 458 EVO class and race two will begin at 3:10pm. The schedule is effectively mirrored on Sunday.