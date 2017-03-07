Ferrari invades the Paul Ricard

07 marzo 2017

Le Castellet, 7 March 2017 - The first of two days of Ferrari tests at the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, France, has concluded. The meeting was the first event of the F1 Clienti and XX Programmes season. Forty cars were involved, including 11 single-seaters and nearly 30 extraordinary cars like the FXX K, 599XX, 599XX EVO and FXX. Eager to drive. The customers in France also included several Ferrari Challenge drivers who, waiting to take to the track with the new 488 produced for the one-make championship, donned their driving suits and helmets for a first run out after the winter break. Some of them also decided to take part in a kart race, just to keep in practice. The weather conditions were perfect and so the special XX Programmes customer testers like the F1 Clienti drivers had the full pleasure and excitement of hurtling around the track in their Ferraris. They enjoyed the assistance of two exceptional tutors, Marc Gené and Olivier Beretta, both with experience in Formula 1 and many victories in endurance competitions. Perfect track. Everyone was impressed with the Circuit Paul Ricard, with its long Mistral straight and especially the famous high-speed Signes corner. This was also a dress rehearsal for the circuit's staff ahead of July, when the Ferrari Challenge will stop in Le Castellet two years after the 2015 Ferrari Racing Days. Track activities continue tomorrow with another day of testing.