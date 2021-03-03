Ferrari Finali Mondiali underway at Misano

After last November's postponement, the 2020 Ferrari Finali Mondiali is set to get underway at the Misano Adriatico circuit, with around fifty cars from the XX Programme and F1 Clienti and the Ferrari Challenge competing. This edition will be different because of travel restrictions that have reduced the expected number of participants and because the event will take place behind closed doors.

Ferrari Challenge. The last act of the European and US series sees a new format, which allows a direct confrontation between the drivers of the two championships and, above all, the awarding of the titles still vacant. The Trofeo Pirelli and the Coppa Shell stars will compete on a track that hosted the sixth round of the continental series, and that is usually the scene of hard-fought, spectacular races. The presence of some UK Challenge drivers, such as the new champion Lucky Khera, who won every race of the season he attended, will add extra spice.

XX Programme and F1 Clienti. As per tradition, the cars of the F1 Clienti and XX Programme, the two most exclusive Prancing Horse programmes will also star over the weekend. The cars competing on the 4226-metre circuit in Romagna, also include an F2007 and an F2008 that were raced by Kimi Räikkönen and that brought two World Constructors' titles to Maranello.

Finali Mondiali. One of the highlights of the event will be the Finali Mondiali which, on Sunday morning, will decide the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell world champions. Anticipation is high for the battle between the two winners of the Trofeo Pirelli, Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) and Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake). In the Coppa Shell, the contenders are Roger Grouwels (Race Art-Kroymans) and Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia). Other drivers are also ready to take advantage of any misstep to seize the title.

Programme. The first free practice is on Thursday, while Friday and Saturday will see the final races of the European and American seasons. Race-1 of the Coppa Shell will set off at 12:45pm on Friday, followed at 3:20pm by the Trofeo Pirelli. Saturday's programme will repeat Friday's, with Race-2. On Sunday, the Coppa Shell final will get underway at 9.20am, followed by the Trofeo Pirelli championship decider at 11.20am.

TV. The live broadcast with English commentary will be available on live.ferrari.com