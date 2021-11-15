Ferrari Finali Mondiali at Mugello to celebrate a year of triumphs

The Mugello International Circuit is ready to host the Ferrari Finali Mondiali from 16 to 21 November, the spectacular event with which the Maranello-based company marks the end of the 2021 racing season. It was a memorable year for the Prancing Horse, both for the numbers participating in Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli races and for its victories in GT races, embellished by the Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Titles in the FIA World Endurance Championship, just won in Bahrain.

Ferrari Challenge. More than 75 Prancing Horse cars will take to the Tuscan track for the final rounds of the Europe and North America series of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli and the first round of the Asia Pacific series. Several titles are still up for grabs, starting with the Trofeo Pirelli in the continental series, with Michelle Gatting (Iron Lynx) and Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa) in contention. In the Challenge Europe, the last two races will also decide the destiny of the Trofeo Pirelli Am and Coppa Shell. Willem Van der Vorm (Scuderia Montecarlo) already sealed the Am title at Spa-Francorchamps. In the US series, Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake), Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari), Dave Musial Jr. (Ferrari of Lake Forest) and Lisa Clark (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) took the Ferrari Challenge North America titles in the Trofeo Pirelli, Trofeo Pirelli Am1, Coppa Shell and the Ladies Cup ahead of the Italian trip. The Trofeo Pirelli Am2 and Coppa Shell Am titles are still unclaimed. After a year out due to the pandemic, the Asia Pacific series will resume the first of its three rounds on the 2021 calendar at Mugello.

Finali Mondiali. The Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell world titles will be at stake in a competition where the stars in the three championships will battle it out on the undulating 5,245-metre circuit. Appointment, as usual, on Sunday.

Non-competitive activities. In addition to the 488 Challenge Evo in the one-make series, Mugello will host eight F1 Clienti cars and over 40 cars from the XX Programme. Of course, there will be no shortage of Club Competizioni GT cars either, with over 24 units on the track, including nine 488 GT Modificata units.

Ferrari show. The event climaxes on Sunday with the traditional exhibition of the Scuderia Ferrari single-seaters and the 488s, in the GTE and GT3 Evo 2020 versions. They will be driven by the official Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers, veterans of important victories in the most prestigious closed-wheel championships, for a show that will combine Ferrari passion in all its forms. Around forty cars from Ferrari’s history in Formula 1 and GT competitions will be displayed in the paddock area, including the champion cars in the FIA WEC, GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup powered by AWS, and DTM.

Public. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the event will take place behind closed doors, but to underline the bond of the Prancing Horse with its fans, the Scuderia Ferrari Clubs will be present in the stands along with employees of the Maranello marque.

Coverage. All those unable to attend the event can follow the most important stages for free with live streaming and English language commentary on Ferrari’s YouTube channel. All news, videos, images and live timing will be available on the Finali Mondiali website

Programme. After the first days of testing and free practice, from Friday the drivers will compete in the Coppa Shell (at 12.45pm) and Trofeo Pirelli (at 2.40pm) races, repeated on Saturday at the same times. On Sunday, the Finale Mondiale of the Coppa Shell will start at 10.15am, followed by the Trofeo Pirelli at 11.30am. The show will kick off at 12.30 pm.